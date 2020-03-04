March 4, 2020

Woman reported missing in Larnaca

By Peter Michael00
Maria Sian Elnasraoui Norster

A 40-year-old woman was reported missing from her home in Larnaca on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, Maria Sian Elnasraoui Norster, is described as approximately 1.72 metres tall, of medium build, having straight blonde hair, and brown eyes.  Police said she drives a silver Toyota Auris with licence plate numbers LAB476.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the nearest police station or the Larnaca police at 24 804017 or the citizen’s help hotline at 1460.



