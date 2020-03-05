March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Apoel fans march to Ledra crossing, demand all checkpoints be closed (video)

By Peter Michael01969

Apoel fans held a protest at the Ledra Street checkpoint on Wednesday night calling on the government to close all the crossings to the north.

Protesters held Greek flags, and a large banner, which said: ‘Yes to closing all the checkpoints’.

The group members also chanted slogans saying: ‘hands off the national guardsmen’ in reference to protests last week, when one soldier was knocked to the ground by protesters.

They also chanted “Turkish Cypriots are the sons of whores,” and “A good Turk is a dead Turk.

Police were also present at the protest, to monitor the situation.

The club has always been affiliated with the Right but in recent years its fan base has been taken over by far right party Elam.



Related posts

Two more charged after Ledra Street protest scuffles

Annette Chrysostomou

Police to step up road safety measures

George Psyllides

Environment watchdog to discuss more eco-friendly carnival with Limassol mayor   

Gina Agapiou

Akinci will write to UN chief about closure of crossings

Peter Michael

Bank charges to be scaled back by decree to be issued next week

Peter Michael

Free walking tours around Paphos old town from Thursday

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign