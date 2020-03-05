Bar review: Sykaminia Café, Paphos

March 5, 2020

Established in 1953, Sykaminia Café is one of the oldest cafés in Paphos and remains popular with both locals and tourists as a warm welcome is guaranteed.

Many people discover it while wandering through the old town, or driving past and noticing the inviting stone frontage.

Although there are a number of other cafés dotted around, Sykaminia is unique and ‘alternative’, there is no chain store vibe here, which is part of the charm.

Sykaminia is a wonderfully traditional venue steeped in history and staff are friendly and efficient. All sorts of coffees are served, while food is simple, well executed and reasonably priced (the souvlaki is delicious).

This family-run venue has a heart and soul of authentic Cyprus and an offbeat quirky vibe. It has an ‘artsy’ feel and a lovely interior staircase. An outdoor area to the front is a superb spot to watch a glorious Paphos sunset.

Traditional Cyprus chairs and mostly wooden tables are dotted around and ample outdoor shade is provided. As well as soft drinks and coffee, alcohol is also served; try a cold beer, a delicious cocktail, local wine or a jug of Sangria, which is moreish.

Sykaminia is a unconventional coffee shop that serves well cooked food in a relaxed environment with excellent service. It’s not hard to see why this lovely little café has survived through the decades and its reputation is well deserved.

The venue is currently undergoing a renovation which will see pastel colours introduced to the decor ahead of the new season and will be open again in a couple of weeks.

 

