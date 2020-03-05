March 5, 2020

Bill in pipeline to control unwanted flyers

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Environment commissioner Klelia Vassiliou is to discuss a bill controlling the distribution of advertising flyers with the finance and transport ministers.

A draft law has been tabled by Akel and the Greens which aims to create a body to oversee the implementation of the law.

MP Adamos Adamou explained that special stickers would be placed in the mailboxes by those who do not wish to receive advertising material.

“What is done with the flyers is a shame and a disgrace to society,” Adamou said.

He added that with the rise of electronic media, leaflets would disappear and the issue would be resolved in five years but stressed the problem could not resolved just by that.

“It needs to be regulated as regulation has been pending from 2009,” Adamou, who is the chairman of environment committee, added.

He concluded by saying there were people who wanted to receive ads and have the right to receive them.

All too often, the flyers end up as waste, and are even delivered to mailboxes in empty buildings.

People also receive multiple flyers, most likely because those paid to deliver them simply want to get rid of as many as possible.



