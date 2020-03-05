March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Debenhams stores to be rebranded

By Jonathan Shkurko00

From next April, Debenhams stores in Cyprus will be renamed ERA Department Stores and will undergo a radical renovation.

The stores in Cyprus are owned by Ermes Department Stores Plc, which is the retail arm of CTC Group that also owns franchises such as Next, OVS, Peacocks, Navy & Green, Armani Exchange and Superhome Centre.

The Debenhams store in the Mall of Engomi, however, will be closed permanently on April 30, along with the Venus Café and the UBER store that are located in the same building, according to a statement released by the company.

The stores NEXT, OVS and Superhome Centre in the Mall of Engomi will continue their operations normally.

“Within the framework of our staff reshuffle, our company is making every possible effort to transfer as many people as possible to the company’s remaining Nicosia stores,” the statement said.

We want to make it clear that every staff member who is affected by the changes will be notified ahead of time.”

Businessman Marios Shacolas anticipated the change in 2019, when he told magazine Insider that Debenhams “hired international consultants from London to start renovating the concept of the department store with the aim of adapting it to more modern consumer preferences.”

The decision to shut down the stores at the Mall of Engomi could be related to the increased competition brought by the new Nicosia Mall, which opened its doors in November 2018.



