March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Environment watchdog to discuss more eco-friendly carnival with Limassol mayor   

By Gina Agapiou00
Klelia Vasiliou (Photo: CNA

Environment Commissioner Klelia Vasiliou is to discuss with Limassol’s mayor Nicos Nicolaides possible changes for a more sustainable carnival following complaints over the amount of rush strewn on the streets after the parade at the weekend.

Vasiliou said in a Facebook post that she had spoken to the mayor on the phone and talked about establishing more eco-friendly events in the future.

The two agreed to meet on March 10.

“Limassol needs to become better every year with all the ways we can…,” she posted.

Vasiliou confirmed she had received complaints at the end of carnival season from all towns but mainly concerning Limassol.

Sustainability for similar and smaller events will be promoted, said Vasiliou’s post.

Pictures posted by non-profit group Friends of the Earth (FoE) after the carnival showed a large number of beer and spray cans, plastic bottles, and snack wrappers left behind by parade-goers.

Other photos published by Greek Cypriot media at the weekend showed that tables and chairs at a Limassol restaurant has been smashed.

According to FoE, no additional bins or recycling bins are added to the parade route, and as a result the rubbish ends up on the ground to be collected by the municipal cleaning crews and taken to landfills.



Related posts

Our View: Greece needs to remain steadfast in its position

CM: Our View

Turkey prepares human rights case over Greece’s treatment of migrants

Reuters News Service

Akinci will write to UN chief about closure of crossings

Peter Michael

Apoel fans march to Ledra crossing demand all checkpoints be closed

Peter Michael

Bank charges to be scaled back by decree to be issued next week

Peter Michael

Free walking tours around Paphos old town from Thursday

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign