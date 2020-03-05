March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four crossings to remain shut until Monday

By George Psyllides00
The Ledra Street crossing and three others have been closed for at least a week

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said four crossings to the north will remain closed until Monday.

The government decided to shut down the crossings last Saturday, ostensibly to better protect the population on both sides of the divide from the spread of Covid-19.

It said the measure, which sparked controversy, was temporary and it would be reviewed in a week

More later



