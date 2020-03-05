March 5, 2020

Greece reports 10th coronavirus case, shuts schools in 3 areas

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks sit outside the AHEPA hospital, where the first confirmed coronavirus case is being treated, in Thessaloniki, Greece, Alexandros Avramidis

 Greece reported its tenth case of coronavirus on Thursday, a person related to an individual who recently travelled to Israel and Egypt, health authorities said.

Greece on Wednesday ordered the closure of schools and banned public gatherings in three districts in the west of the country from Thursday as a precaution after a person from the region tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.

That person had recently returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt.

The ban was in effect for 48 hours and subject to review, authorities said.



