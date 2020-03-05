March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
FA Cup

Man United beat Rooney’s Derby to reach FA Cup quarters

By Reuters News Service00
Odion Ighalo scored his first double for an English club since netting twice for Watford against Liverpool in a Premier League match in December 2015

Loan signing Odion Ighalo scored twice as Manchester United beat second tier Derby County 3-0 on Thursday to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals and leave their all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney on the losing side.

Championship Derby started well but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men took control when defender Luke Shaw broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a shot that bounced off the turf and over goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Shaw then provided the assist for Ighalo to muscle through and poke home United’s second in the 41st minute.

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker, who arrived at Old Trafford in January on a deal to the end of the season from China’s Shanghai Shenhua, doubled his tally in the 70th minute with a left-footed shot off a rebound.

United travel to Norwich City in the last eight after the Premier League’s bottom club beat Tottenham Hotspur, managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho, on penalties on Wednesday.

Rooney, who joined Derby this season after a stint with MLS side DC United, had a great chance to equalise but the midfielder’s 36th-minute free kick drew a fingertip save from United keeper Sergio Romero.

The bearded 34-year-old was then booked for a hard tackle on Scott McTominay.

United were without captain Harry Maguire, who suffered an ankle injury in training.

“He rolled his ankle in training. He had to stay at home and hopefully he’ll be OK for the weekend, but I’m not sure,” said Solskjaer, whose side host City in Sunday’s Premier League Manchester derby.



