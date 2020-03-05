March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man wanted for fatal Nicosia stabbing arrested in north

By Elias Hazou00

Authorities in the north arrested on Thursday a man who is wanted in the south in connection with the February 23 murder of a Pakistani national in Nicosia.

Mohamad Al-Shalal, a 27-year-old from Syria, has been detained by Turkish Cypriot authorities for an unrelated offence – illegal entry into the north.

According to Kibris newspaper, he crossed into the north on March 1 via an unauthorised access point.

The paper said al-Shalal was spotted by a police patrol.

He is wanted by the Republic in connection to the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Pakistani Ahmed Bin Talib.

The crime took place in the early morning hours of February 23, on Rigenis Street, in old Nicosia.

Police already have in custody a 22-year-old Palestinian man.

Police said that during questioning the Palestinian admitted to having stabbed Bin Talib during a robbery but claimed he did not want to kill him.

He later revealed the name of his accomplice, al-Shalal.

 



Related posts

Focus trial hearings postponed

Elias Hazou

Two suspects deny role in 2017 murder attempt

George Psyllides

Government pushed on defensive after UN ‘censure’ over checkpoint closures

Jean Christou

Aftermath of Ledra St protests highlight divisions over checkpoint closures

Evie Andreou

Closed crossings: Akel says it’s political, Diko says bad planning

Jean Christou

Three arrested for drug possession

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign