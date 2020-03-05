March 5, 2020

Platini’s appeal against ban dismissed by European Court of Human Rights

By Reuters News Service00
Former UEFA chief Michel Platini was banned from football along with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter

Michel Platini, the former head of European football’s governing body UEFA, has lost his appeal at the European Court of Human Rights against his four-year ban from football.

The court announced on Thursday that a seven-member panel had dismissed Platini’s application against world governing body FIFA’s 2015 decision and maintained his human rights had not been violated.

“The court found in particular that, having regard to the seriousness of the misconduct, the senior position held by Mr Platini in football’s governing bodies and the need to restore the reputation of the sport and of FIFA, the sanction did not appear excessive or arbitrary,” the court said in a statement.

Platini was banned from football for eight years by the world soccer’s governing body along with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Both men denied wrongdoing.

The ban was over a payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.10 million) made to the Frenchman by FIFA in 2011 with Blatter’s approval for work done a decade earlier.

Platini’s ban was reduced to four years on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).



