March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police to step up road safety measures

By George Psyllides00
The road safety meeting at the presidential palace

Police will increase their presence on the roads and step up drink driving and drug tests, as part of measures to curb fatal and serious crashes, Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after a broad meeting at the presidential palace convened by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The minister stressed the need for a change in culture and behaviour but as a first step police would be increasing its presence on the streets along with stepping up tests for alcohol and drugs.

Savvides said police were instructed to at least double the drug tests, as he sought to stress “it is not an issue of raising state revenues.”

Together with local authorities, police will also launch a crackdown on various other traffic offences with special emphasis on parking on pavements and spots reserved for people with disabilities.

Savvides said discussion in parliament on the introduction of stricter penalties for traffic offences was in its final stages.

“And I hope the raised penalties the justice ministry has requested from parliament will be approved,” he said.



Related posts

Environment watchdog to discuss more eco-friendly carnival with Limassol mayor   

Gina Agapiou

Our View: Greece needs to remain steadfast in its position

CM: Our View

Turkey prepares human rights case over Greece’s treatment of migrants

Reuters News Service

Akinci will write to UN chief about closure of crossings

Peter Michael

Apoel fans march to Ledra crossing demand all checkpoints be closed

Peter Michael

Bank charges to be scaled back by decree to be issued next week

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign