March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Port strike over unpaid overtime

By George Psyllides00

Vehicle operators at Limassol port staged an impromptu strike on Thursday, demanding full overtime pay for a bank holiday they had been asked to work in January.

The strike affected one freight vessel.

Unions said the strike was in response to the container terminal operator Eurogate’s decision not to pay full overtime for Epiphany. Operators are also complaining about work conditions and safety.

Unions said the agreement with the management provides that vehicle operators were paid overtime in full, irrespective of the actual working hours.

They appeared determined not to return to work unless they were given assurances.

Eurogate general manager Giorgos Pouros said the strike was unjustified and in violation of the industrial relations code.

Pouros said the dispute arose after two shifts were asked to work on Epiphany to serve a freighter.

Due to rough seas, however, the workers were not used.

“We paid both shifts four hours of overtime, despite them not working,” Pouros said.

He added that they had come to an understanding with unions to discuss the matter this coming Monday but on Thursday, the 64 affected workers decided to go on strike.

The action has affected one ship, which has been docked in Limassol since Thursday morning, waiting to unload 125 containers and load 265, 200 of which, carry Cypriot products.

There will be a major problem on Friday should the strike continue, as there was a ship scheduled to be loaded with Cypriot perishable goods like fruit, fish, and potatoes for export.



Related posts

Unemployment drops 13.9 per cent

Rachael Gillett

Cyprus improving its AML framework but risks remain, US says

Jean Christou

Looking ahead: Cyprus’ investment programme

Staff Reporter

Shipping industry feeling effects of coronavirus, Pilides says

Jonathan Shkurko

Winemakers call for help to sell their product

Elias Hazou

Revenue from tourism declines for the first time in five years

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign