March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remanded for stealing chainsaws

By Gina Agapiou00

A 20-year-old man on Thursday was remanded for four days in Paphos on suspicion of stealing two tree cutting machines.

The young man was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint by a Paphos resident arguing his house was broken into the same day between 6.30am and 3.30pm.

The burglars stole two tree cutting machines and a small amount of money in cash.

Police identified the suspect who was driving a car owned by a 25-year-old man.

The car owner was initially arrested and brought in for questioning, but he was proved innocent and was released after he revealed he had sold the car to the younger suspect on Tuesday.

 



