March 5, 2020

The closing of crossing points was a bad decision

The Ledra Street crossing and three others have been closed for at least a week

There is no denying that the decision to close some crossing points taken by Anastasiades was a’knee-jerk’ reaction and badly thought out and not based on scientific principles.

By not discussing with Akinci first he has also made himself wide-open to accusations that it has political overtones because it has obviously upset the TC’s?

This further raises the question about what Anastasiades’ true motives are, and whether he secretly hopes that Akinci will lose the election next month, thus allowing him the excuse to avoid the responsibility of negotiating a solution before his term in office expires because Tatar wants partition.

Or maybe he even plans to make a deal with him along those lines anyway and is not revealing it yet? This would please some of his cronies and the current economic elite on this side!

From his erratic behaviour and refusal to listen to well-meaning advice it seems we can expect anything from him.

