March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Theatre travels to the mountains

By Gina Agapiou00
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou (left),president of Thoc Antigoni Athieniti and mountain development community’s commissioner Costas Hambiouris

Starting this year, a mobile theatre group will be giving performances to parts of the island with limited cultural access, the Cyprus theatre organisation (Thoc) announced on Thursday.

A professional acting group will be touring the island to provide high-standard performances in remote areas. The initiative was introduced in the context of the national strategies for the development of mountain areas.

Education ministry supports the organisation’s initiative to culturally cultivate and offer quality entertainment to residents in those areas, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou told a press conference on Thursday.

“This initiative is a reciprocal gesture to residents of areas who either lack easy access to the theatre or did not have the opportunity to engage with theatrical performances,” he said.

A play called “Our small town” is already scheduled to tour in ten mountain communities, said mountain development community’s commissioner Costas Hambiouris.

The awarded play will perform in Evrychou, Kyperounta, Omodos, Pedoula, Agro, Palechori, Kalo Horio in Limassol, Pelendri, Galata and Ayia Marina Xyliatou.

The president of Thoc Antigoni Athieniti called the newly established mobile theatre group a “timeless dream with symbolic value”.

Performances started in Geri municipality on February 19, and the aim is for them to travel around the island.

 

 



