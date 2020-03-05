March 5, 2020

Three arrested for drug possession

Three people were arrested early Thursday for drug possession and possession with intent to sell in Limassol.

Police found two teenagers aged 17 and 19, in car at a Limassol parking spot a few minutes after midnight.

An initial search in the car revealed about 32 grammes of cannabis, while one of the teenagers aged 17, had about 15 grammes of cannabis in his possession.

Both suspects were arrested.

The car belonged to a 23-year-old man who was called in for questioning. A follow-up search in the car took place in front of the car owner during which officers found two scales with cannabis traces as well as about one gramme of cannabis.

The third suspect was also arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime.

 

 



