March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two more charged after Ledra Street protest scuffles

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Screen grab from video footage of the scuffles

Police have identified two further people suspected of being involved in illegal acts during protests at the Ledra street checkpoint on Saturday, it was reported on Thursday.

Police spokesman Andreas Christou told daily Politis the suspects were summoned for questioning and charged in writing before being released.

A number of people are still sought in connection with the case, he added.

Speaking about the bomb which damaged the offices of MC Digital Media in Limassol on Wednesday, he said police are looking at all possibilities and are searching for a motive behind the incident.

According to Christou, some people have already been questioned while more are expected to testify on Thursday.

Some of those questioned have made statements which are being investigated.



Related posts

Police to step up road safety measures

George Psyllides

Environment watchdog to discuss more eco-friendly carnival with Limassol mayor   

Gina Agapiou

Our View: Greece needs to remain steadfast in its position

CM: Our View

Turkey prepares human rights case over Greece’s treatment of migrants

Reuters News Service

Akinci will write to UN chief about closure of crossings

Peter Michael

Apoel fans march to Ledra crossing demand all checkpoints be closed

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign