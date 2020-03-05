Two suspects deny role in 2017 murder attempt

Two men denied charges on Thursday in connection with the attempted murder of a 40-year-old in Nicosia on November 20, 2017.

Alexis Mavromichalis, aka Alexoui, 42, and Slovakian national Miroslav Balazovjech, aka Dydi Rudolf, 41, were formally charged on March 5 in the attempted murder of Panicos Panayiotou in Ayioi Omologites. They had been arrested on January 27.

They face four charges relating to conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of explosives (ammunition).

The court will issue its decision on Friday whether Mavromichalis will remain in custody until the start of the trial on June 30.

Rudolf is already in custody in connection with another murder attempt.

A third man, Iosif Iosif, 41, who is also wanted in the case, is currently in jail in the north.

Panayiotou, aka Glykas, was shot five times as he was entering the apartment building where he lived at around 7pm.

Four shots struck him, and one hit a laptop he was holding.

He later gave police a description of his shooter but did not provide any other details. On January 27 this year, Panayiotou went to police and identified Rudolf as the shooter.

Rudolf is currently on trial for the attempt against Nicos Rodotheou in November 2018. He too was arrested in the north, holed up in a house in Kyrenia.

He did prison time in the north for possession of firearms and was handed over in July last year to face justice in the Republic.

Rudolf fled to the Turkish occupied north with Iosif, who is also wanted in the Rodotheou hit.

Iosif was jailed in the north for five years for possession of two 9mm pistols, ammunition, and illegal entry.

Nicos is the brother of Andros Rodotheou who was gunned down while at a friend’s house at the village of Gerasa, Limassol, in April 2018.