March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Web-portal to offer public access to early warning weather events

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Aerial file photo of a dust storm approaching Cyprus

A free public service to provide forecasting and early weather warning to enhance the safety and quality of life and environmental protection in the region was introduced on Thursday.

The first transnational service to calculate atmospheric and meteorological data in Cyprus but also in the wider Balkan and Eastern Mediterranean region was officially launched at Frederick University in Nicosia in collaboration with the Cyprus met office.

According to the researchers, the application of technological systems to monitor and to provide early warning of abrupt weather changes is crucial as climate change means these phenomena occur more frequently and are more intensified than they used to be.

“The service will be available for free to the public via a web-portal, in almost real time, showing information on expected extreme weather events in the area,” the university announced.

This is the first time that real-time information will be provided for accurate weather forecasting, the statement said.

The service is the result of the BeRTISS (Balkan – Mediterranean Real Time Severe Weather Service) research project, which is being co-ordinated by the Frederick research centre.

The service will use a new data analysis centre operating at the research centre to monitor extreme weather in the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean, utilising real-time atmospheric measurements from global navigation satellite systems. It is expected to become operational on March 6 and will be accessible to the public through the website http://bertiss.eu/.

The project has a total budget of €1,063,941.03 and is funded by the Interreg V-B Balkan-Mediterranean 2014-2020 Transnational Cooperation Programme which is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund  and the national funds of the participating countries.



