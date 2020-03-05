March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Will common sense finally prevail at the 11th hour?

By CM Reader's View00

This supposed ‘gas bonanza’ has been over-hyped since it first became big news during the Christofias presidency.

It is now unfortunately the case that market conditions have changed and EU countries are quite rightly considering now to find greener sources of energy due to the climate change crisis.

But instead of taking this on board and solving their differences with Turkey, as many international and local commentators have suggested, including Rolandis in his excellent analysis in todays CM.

The current Cyprus leadership appears to be still blindly trying to provoke Turkey which will do nobody any good and could have dangerous consequences for the whole region! Will common sense finally prevail at the 11th hour?

MS

Record Egyptian finds but gas glut beckons



Related posts

Our View: Greece needs to remain steadfast in its position

CM: Our View

The closing of crossing points was a bad decision

CM Reader's View

Flammable sprays should not be sold to the public

CM Reader's View

Muses and musing

CM Guest Columnist

If you borrow money, you have to pay it back with interest

CM Reader's View

Either close them all, or none at all

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign