March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Work stoppage, human chains, empowerment talks: events to mark Women’s Day

By Gina Agapiou00
Women's Day is marked on March 8

Women are to form human chains across the island on Friday for gender equality and to protest against domestic violence as part of the events organised ahead of Women’s Day on March 8.

An initiative group called It is Time urges all women in Cyprus to strike for an hour at 11am on Friday and plans to form human chains in different towns the work stoppage.

In Nicosia the human chain will start from the parliament to the presidential palace. In Limassol women will gather at the district administration office while in Larnaca the human chain will start from Europe’s square. In Paphos, women will form the chain from the government’s offices through April 1 street until the town hall.

The aim of the event is to bring together women from different backgrounds and demand an end to gender violence, inequality, gender stereotypes and sexism.

On Friday at 3.30pm, foreign ambassadors in Cyprus will give a talk at the European Union House for an event on ‘Women in foreign policy: why closing the gender gap matters’.

Another English language event will be held at 6.30pm on Friday at the University of Cyprus, to launch a series talks aiming to empower women in tech to pursue their passion through stories, workshops and mentoring.

A debate about the legal and psychological approach of domestic violence, the treatment of victims and the efforts undertaken to best curb the issue will also take place at 6.30pm on Friday at the French ambassador’s residence in English.

Non-profit organisation Cyprus Girls Can are organising a hike for women and girls at 11am on Sunday at Madari Circular trail in Troodos.

The International Women’s Day has been held every year on March 8 since 1913 to help eliminate sexism and protect women’s rights through celebrating their achievements.

 



