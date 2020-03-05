March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Workshop on the future of Cyprus’ investment programme

By Staff Reporter00
Dr Christian Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, addressing delegates on Thursday

The first Cyprus workshop, titled ‘Looking Ahead – the Future of the Cyprus Investment Programme’, was held on Thursday at the Amathus Beach Hotel in Limassol.

The event was organised by the Investment Migration Council (IMC). The Geneva-based IMC is the worldwide association for investor migration and citizenship-by-investment, representing leading stakeholders in the field. Henley & Partner, the global citizenship and residence advisory firm also took part.

Workshop themes included professionalising the investment migration business, the importance of due diligence, the Cyprus Investment Programme and the impact on real estate development.

The event was attended by lawyers, financial services practitioners, bankers, accountants, wealth managers, real estate agents, and property developers.

The half-day workshop was followed by an official cocktail reception.

A full report will appear in this week’s Sunday Mail

Elias Neocleous of Elias Neocleous law office addresses the workshop


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Port strike over unpaid overtime

George Psyllides

Unemployment drops 13.9 per cent

Rachael Gillett

Cyprus improving its AML framework but risks remain, US says

Jean Christou

Looking ahead: Cyprus’ investment programme

Staff Reporter

Shipping industry feeling effects of coronavirus, Pilides says

Jonathan Shkurko

Winemakers call for help to sell their product

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign