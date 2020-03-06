‘Alarming’ slowdown in holiday bookings, Acta warns most hotels and airlines are not refunding (Updated)

Hotels have seen a drop in reservations “to an alarming degree” in recent days, which is linked with the coronavirus, the chairman of Famagusta hoteliers said.

Doros Takkas said March was a key month for them, especially as regards bookings from the Russian market, since it was the month when most reservations were made.

He said reservations have slowed down to an alarming degree, especially from Russia, as it appeared people were reluctant to book holidays due to the spread of Covid-19.

“The same goes for the British market but also the others, to a point that concerns tour operators,” he said. “Tour operators are asking hoteliers for generous offers to attract people.

“The situation is very fluid because we do not know how the market will move,” he added.

Takkas said they responded to the tour operators’ requests as much as possible but “we are not certain if this can reverse the current situation.”

“We don’t know if offering a tourist package 10, 20, or 30 per cent cheaper would yield the desired results.”

He said people were concerned and did not book holidays because they did not know how the virus situation would progress.

“It is important that so far we have not had a Covid-19 incident in Cyprus but the situation in countries from which people travel to our island is negative.”

Hoteliers are planning to meet next week to look into ways to tackle the problem.

“The help of the tourism ministry and the state will be needed so that all together, collectively, we’ll see how we can cope.

The association of Cypriot travel agents (Acta) warned the public on Friday that most airlines and hotels did not give refunds.

In a statement, Acta said it felt the need to inform the publicas regards the position of airlines, hotels, and tour operator obligations in light of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Acta said airlines announced on their websites changes in reservations policy due to the spread of the virus “with most not returning any money and also charging for potential changes in dates.”

“Hotel managements as a whole refuse to return downpayments or even full payment, making it impossible for us to return money to our clients,” Acta said.

Regarding scheduled organised tours, these are taking place as normal and the cost of cancellation would burden the customer provided there is no foreign ministry directive to that end.

The same applies to group trips, Acta said.