All types of alcohol are not created equal

By Kristian Gray

I recently read a report about the relationship between nutrition and alcohol which reminded me that this connection is often an overlooked aspect of health.

I am not suggesting anyone is under the illusion that alcohol is really good for them or that we can drink it with abandon, but I do feel we don’t give the issue the attention it possibly warrants.

The report I am referring to stated that in the Mediterranean – in countries such as Greece and Italy – alcohol makes up approximately 10 per cent of daily caloric intake for adults, which I found quite surprising, because it suggests that on average, people in those areas are consuming at least one alcoholic drink per day.

Another little-known fact about alcohol is that it is actually the fourth official macronutrient behind protein, carbohydrate and fat, and so we must treat it with the same consideration as we do the other three.

So, if you are keen on improving your health, be that reversing chronic disease or simply losing weight, what kind of relationship can you have with alcohol?

At this point, I would normally say that the best piece of advice is to avoid it altogether, however this is unrealistic for many people and alcohol will continue to play a role in diets. But what can we do to limit the potential damage it can have on our health?

Regular readers of this column will know that I am no fan of sugars and processed carbohydrates and I believe that alcohol should fall into the same category. By that I mean that we should accept that the negative impact alcohol can have on the body will always far outweigh the benefits, and as a result, consumption must be limited.

We should be looking at the type of alcohol we are drinking, because not every glass is created equal.

Much of the alcohol we drink in the evenings and overindulge in at the weekend is loaded full of carbohydrates, which not only convert to sugar once in the body and get stored as fat, but are also packed with calories, which will lead to weight gain over time.

The good news at this point is that alcohol and carbohydrate levels vary greatly from drink to drink, so you just need to be careful what you are consuming. Obvious drinks to avoid are beers and sweet wine, because they contain lots of carbs, as do mixers.

If you are going to drink, my advice would be to stick to lower carbohydrate alcohol like sparkling wines (extra dry or brut); dry wine, red or white, vodka, soda, lime and ice, whisky, and James Bond’s favourite drink… a dry martini.

Now, while this may sound like a party, founder of Keto and Organic Cyprus Nicolas Tzenios does offer some other good advice.

He said: “Drinking five shots of a zero carb drink may seem like it is trouble-free for weight gain for example, but that is not in fact the case.

“One of the main reasons being alcohol affects our ability to make sensible decisions. You may start off with all good intentions but once you have a few drinks inside you, you may decide to move on to a few beers, or maybe even stop off at the takeaway on your way home and it’s all downhill from there.

“I understand it is unrealistic to tell people that they cannot have alcohol, because it does play a large part in many people’s lives and like sugar, for example, it is consumed at family get-togethers, office nights out, at home to relax and at parties.

“As a result, we need to make sure that when people do drink, they make the sensible choices, which is the same advice I would give to someone starting a new diet. “

It is not necessary to turn your back on alcohol forever, but next time you go to the bar give some thought to what you order because it does make a difference, not only to your waistline, but to your overall health too – and that is far more important than a night out.