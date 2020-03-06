March 6, 2020

Apoel fan arrested for giving Nazi salute

Police have detained a supporter of Nicosia side Apoel who was seen on video giving the Nazi salute during his team’s match against Omonia on Monday.

The 32-year-old Larnaca resident was expected to appear in court in Nicosia on Friday.

He was recorded giving the Nazi salute by rival fans on Monday evening.

The law on prevention and combating violence in sports venues bans racist or abusive symbols, slogans, speech, gestures, and speeches.

He was identified using information from a fan database and footage from the GSP stadium’s security cameras.

 

 



