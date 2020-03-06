March 6, 2020

Arrest after man stabs neighbour with knife

By Annette Chrysostomou

Paphos police on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man suspected of stabbing a neighbour with a knife.

According to police, the suspect went to his neighbour’s house at around midnight and quarreled with two men there aged 36 and 47.

During the fight he allegedly took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the hand of the 47-year-old. After causing damage of €1,000 to the house he fled.

The two men who managed to hide in a bedroom and alerted police.

Police officers found the 42-year-old intoxicated in the Tomb of the Kings area and arrested him for causing bodily harm.

The injured man was taken to the A&E department of Paphos hospital where he was treated for injuries to his hand.



