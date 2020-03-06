March 6, 2020

News podcast: Owners of properties in fenced-off Varosha are urged to act quickly

By Rosie Charalambous01
Famagusta

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Owners of properties in fenced-off Varosha are urged to act quickly to prevent them being given to Turkish developers
        • Despite closing 4 checkpoints purportedly to prevent the spread of Covid-19, people can still cross without health checks
        • Sign up quickly for FameLab 2020

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

 



