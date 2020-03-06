Can car games help your driving skills?

Ignore all people who say playing car games is a waste of time.

People don’t view playing car games as a productive hobby, but it is not just about your entertainment. Car games can also help in improve real-world skills like driving skills etc.

What do you think about the above statement? Is it correct?

I think it is!

The games are an excellent opportunity for car game racers to learn and improve their driving skills. The good news is that playing car games helps young drivers develop their concentration skills and faster reaction times.

Car games teach you road defence

Although weekly sessions with an instructor build necessary driving skills, daily gaming can refine them.

Do you think it is true?

Yes, it’s valid only for a few minutes.

Of particular interest is the defensive driving approach you can select from a game – the set of skills that can help you avoid a severe or fatal collision.

They won’t replace the instructor, but racing games can examine your ability to maintain and manage a secure distance from other objects and vehicles since a collision could mean failing a challenge or losing a race.

And a lot of games feature what is known as “cruise mode.”

How does cruise mode help driving?

With this mode of gameplay, you can drive around a “map” (usually a depiction of a real city or an imaginary), and this can prove challenging as you will sometimes encounter emergency changes from simulated traffic.

How a car game helps in improving driving skills:

Forza Motorsport…

Do you listen to the above term?

It is the perfect short-term cure for stress, and these games also reinforce your abilities behind the wheel and your decision-making at the dealership.

There’s even scientific evidence to prove it. So if you want to grab a controller and take the stress out of driving, owning a car, or buying one, the effects are subtle at first, but they can lead to significant changes over time.

Your mind on the road

Tracking ability

While driving, your ability to track objects is imperative. As a motorist, strong tracking skills means you should keep your one eye on other vehicles and road obstacles without losing sight of them, and signage.

Processing speed

Want to guess about this?

It refers to the rate at which you gather or examine information, process it, and act upon it.

For driving, the use of this skill means seeing a driver turning into your lane, recognising they’ll hit you and then safely but quickly changing lanes to avoid accidents.

Hand-eye coordination

While driving, excellent hand-eye coordination is vital as we learn this from video car games also.

Good hand-eye coordination is an overlooked human feature, but excellent hand-eye coordination makes it easy for you to accelerate, switch gears, change lanes and take breaks without having to take your eyes off the road.

Spatial attention

Have you ever heard about Spatial?

Healthy spatial attention allows you to focus on particular things despite the sea of distractions ahead of you. It could mean looking forward to see changes in road conditions without letting flying objects or scenery distract you – for example, airplanes.

Want your attention

Video car games improve all the skills mentioned above, which are related to driving skills.

By exposing players to real-life situations, i.e. overtaking without hitting coming traffic, the neural circuits needed for driving grow immediately without you having to hit the road first for your practice.

Race car drivers include racing car games in their training regimen.

Regularly playing these games reduces the age-related decline in intellectual skills, and helps those with dyslexia. Dyslexia can challenge one’s driving abilities.

Simulation

Simulation is the creation of a real-world process in a controlled environment. It involves creating models and laws to represent the world and then running those models to see what happens.

The simulator is used for safety tests, scientific exploration, and to create graphics for movies and video games. With the help of simulators, the virtual environment is created in video games.

Simulation Driving Games

Simulation games are suitable not only for your intellectual skills, but they teach you defensive driving skills as well. Simulators are basically made for PCs and mobile devices.

Here is a list of Simulation Driving Games:

• Project Cars

• iRacing

• rFactor1 and rFactor2

• Assetto Corsa

• Gran Turismo Series.

Before looking for the above games, make sure you have the platforms, i.e., handheld console, game console, smartphone, tablet, and PC/Mac, to support them. Some of the above games are over a decade old, meaning you would have to search for the original copy at a specialty vendor such as a flea market or download them via an app store or a gaming service.

Pick Up the Controller

From now on, don’t look at car video games as distractions in your life.

If you are not careful, car games can sap your energy, money, and time. But playing them in moderation is right for your mind and mood.

If you consider a car game as a usual hobby, then what are you waiting for?

Just pick up the controller of your game and start playing now!