March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cockatiel rescued from Limassol storm drain

By Gina Agapiou00
The rescued Cockatiel (Photo: Animal Party)

Firefighters and volunteers on Friday helped rescue a cockatiel trapped in a storm drain in Limassol, the Animal Party said.

The party, which is often critical of the authorities for their lax approach to animal welfare,  praised the fire service for its immediate response and for rescuing the cockatiel.

“There is hope when the human species is still interested and sympathetic to all other species,” the party said. “United we can achieve anything.”

Volunteers from Kivotos animal welfare organisation also helped in the rescue of the small yellow cockatiel which was trapped in the drain near Kanali 6 radio station. Staff at the station called the party asking for their help after a member of the public called in.

The cockatiel’s owner is being sought. Meanwhile the bird was taken to a safe place, the party said. It did not appear to be injured.



