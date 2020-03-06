March 6, 2020

Cyprus and Israel agree to work closely to tackle coronavirus

By Evie Andreou068

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the election results and agreed to work closely to tackle the coronavirus, it was announced.

Anastasiades had a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on Thursday evening, Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said in a written statement.

Netanyahu’s Likud secured 58 seats, making it the first party, but still needs to secure a 61-seat majority to form a government.

“The two leaders reaffirmed the two countries’ strong relationship and common will for strategic cooperation on peace, security and stability in the region,” the statement said.

It added that Anastasiades and Netanyahu also discussed measures to tackle the coronavirus and agreed to work together with the countries of the region to this end.



