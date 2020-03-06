March 6, 2020

Cyprus Bridge Federation donates to Hope Foundation

By Press Release020
Chairman of the Cyprus Bridge Federation Philippos Frangos presenting the cheque

The chairman of the Cyprus Bridge Federation, Philippos Frangos, handed over a cheque of €234 to the Hope Foundation for Children with Cancer and Leukemia.

The money was collected from a bridge competition, organised by the Federation, in which five bridge clubs in Cyprus took part.

Fifty-five pairs participated, playing simultaneously the same boards. After comparing the results among all 55 pairs, the top five were:

1 Panagiotis Politis & Pola Eliofotou

2 Brian Chalcraft & Rob Bates

3 Jenny & Dave Evans

4 Errikos Leonidou & Carol Anderson

5 Annita Pantzari & Aleka Astreou



