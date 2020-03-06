CySEC asks businesses to prepare for virus worst-case scenario

The island’s securities and exchange commission (CySEC) issued a circular to all regulated entities on Friday asking them to review their business continuity and disaster recovery systems in light of the spread of the coronavirus.
In its circular, CySEC said it was monitoring developments relating to Covid-19 and the impact it may have to the operations of its regulated entities.
“CySEC encourages its Regulated Entities to review their business continuity and disaster recovery systems, in response to the outbreak of the virus and make the necessary amendments based on each entity’s size, complexity and nature of business,” the circular said.
The commission said it expected business continuity plans to at least include a plan for the employees to be able to work from home and report to the management via the internet or telephone.
The plans should also identify any measures to help slow the spread of the illness, if necessary.
They may include limiting or cancelling social and public gatherings such as seminars, conferences, or requiring staff quarantines in the event on traveling to affected countries, CySEC said.
Businesses must also create alternative communication channels for the employees, clients and or service providers, and consider whether those options would not be disrupted in a worst-case scenario situation like an office shutdown or key staff being unable to work.
They must also estimate, if possible, in the event of an outbreak of the virus in Cyprus, on the number of people who will not need to go to the office to work and the period they can work from home without disrupting consequences to their operations.
“CySEC requests that the Regulated Entities ensure that their employees have access to the company’s technology infrastructures necessary for the completion of their tasks within the company and or that additional systems or options for critical functions are being provided,” the circular said.
It added that it expected companies to circulate their amended plan among employees and make sure that all employees know about it.