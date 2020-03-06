March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Education ministry bans school trips abroad over Covid-19

By George Psyllides
File photo

No overseas school trips will be taking place in March and April as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the education ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said there will be no school trips or other school missions abroad in March and April “purely for precautionary reasons.”

“The education ministry is examining the possibility of contributing financially to any charges the parents may incur,” the statement said.

Greece, a favourite destination for school trips, announced Friday it has detected 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 45.

A Greek health ministry official said a ban on public gatherings would remain in force in three districts in the south-west of the country, and schools in the same area would remain shut until further notice.



