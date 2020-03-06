March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service rescue boy from first floor

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A little boy in danger of falling from the first floor of a building was rescued by the fire service in Paphos on Thursday.

According to police, the boy escaped the attention of the people looking after him, climbed out of a window on the first floor of a flat and sat on the windowsill.

Members of the fire service were called to the scene and took him down.

 

 



