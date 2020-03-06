March 6, 2020

Flying Dutchman comes to Paphos

By Eleni Philippou

The great bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel returns to the Metropolitan Opera for the first time since 2012 in the title role of the cursed sea captain doomed to sail the open ocean for eternity in The Flying Dutchman in a performance being brought to Paphos audiences at K-Cineplex at Kings Avenue Mall on March 14.

In this Met Opera edition, Valery Gergiev conducts a new production by François Girard, whose visionary 2013 take on Parsifal set the recent Met standard for Wagner stageings. With sweeping sets by John Macfarlane, Girard’s new production turns the Met stage into a rich, layered tableau reminiscent of a vast oil painting.

The gifted German soprano Anja Kampe, in her Met debut, is the devoted Senta, whose selfless love is what the Dutchman seeks, with bass Franz-Josef Selig as her father, Daland, and tenor Sergey Skorokhodov as her deserted former lover, Erik.

The opera’s original creator Richard Wagner was the controversial composer of music-drama masterpieces that stand at the centre of today’s operatic repertoir. An artistic revolutionary who reimagined every supposition about theatre, Wagner insisted that words and music were equals in his works.

The Flying Dutchman premiered in 1843 is the earliest of Wagner’s operatic creations to remain in the repertory. The two lead roles represent archetypes to which the composer would return, in one form or another, in most of his later works: the “otherworldly stranger” and the woman who sacrifices herself for his salvation.

 

Flying Dutchman

Opera screening from The Met. March 14. K-Cineplex, Kings Avenue Mall, Paphos. 6.55pm. €14-18

 



