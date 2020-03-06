March 6, 2020

Greek soldier isolated with symptoms tests negative for Covid-19, authorities say (Updated)

By Evie Andreou01702

A Greek soldier serving in Cyprus who was put in isolation earlier on Friday after he showed symptoms of respiratory infection has tested negative for coronavirus, the health ministry said late Friday.

Despite the negative results, the patient, who is considered high risk will remain at the hospital for monitoring.

People who came in contact with the Greek soldier were informed and urged to self-isolate until the man is tested again.

The soldier, serving with the Greek contingent Eldyk returned to the island after visiting his family in Greece on Tuesday where 45 confirmed cases have been reported.

The man was put in isolation on Friday as a precautionary measure when he was informed his mother tested positive for coronavirus and he showed symptoms of respiratory infection.

 

 



