March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hotels see drop in bookings due to Covid-19

By George Psyllides00

Hotels have seen a drop in reservations over recent days, which is linked with the coronavirus, the chairman of Famagusta hoteliers said.

Doros Takkas said March was a key month for them, especially as regards bookings from the Russian market, since it was the month when most reservations were made.

He said reservations have slowed down to an alarming degree, especially from Russia, as it appeared people were reluctant to book holidays due to the spread of Covid-19.

“The same goes for the British market but also the others, to a point that concerns tour operators,” he said. “Tour operators are asking hoteliers for generous offers to attract people.

“The situation is very fluid because we do not know how the market will move,” he added.

Takkas said they responded to the tour operators’ requests as much as possible but “we are not certain if this can reverse the current situation.”

“We don’t know if offering a tourist package 10, 20, or 30 per cent cheaper would yield the desired results.”

He said people were concerned and did not book holidays because they did not know how the virus situation would progress.

“It is important that so far we have not had a Covid-19 incident in Cyprus but the situation in countries from which people travel to our island is negative.”

Hoteliers are planning to meet next week to look into ways to tackle the problem.

“The help of the tourism ministry and the state will be needed so that all together, collectively, we’ll see how we can cope.”

 



Related posts

EU Court of Justice ruling gives halloumi a boost

Jonathan Shkurko

Arrest after man stabs neighbour with knife

Annette Chrysostomou

Apoel fan arrested for giving Nazi salute

Staff Reporter

‘We have the right to breathe fresh air’

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus Bridge Federation donates to Hope Foundation

Press Release

Photo taken in Cyprus among best in international competition

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign