March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Leptos Group celebrates International Women’s Day March 8th 2020

By Press Release01

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on the 8th of March around the world.

At Leptos Group, this day is a celebration of appreciation for our female employees, customers and business associates. We believe that women are the real architects of our society. They are the epitome of tenderness, care and wisdom. They are the fountain of life, and a source of inspiration for the family, society and business.

Today we celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women; equality is not a women’s issue, it’s a business issue. Happy Women’s Day to ALL of you!



