March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Murder attempt suspect held over for June 30 trial

By George Psyllides025
Alexis Mavromihalis

Two men charged in a 2017 murder attempt will remain in custody until their trial starts in June 30, the Nicosia criminal court ruled on Friday.

Alexis Mavromichalis, aka Alexoui, 42, and Slovakian national Miroslav Balazovjech, aka Dydi Rudolf, 41, were formally charged on March 5 in the attempted murder of Panicos Panayiotou in Ayioi Omologites on November 20, 2017.

They had been arrested on January 27.

They denied charges relating to conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of explosives (ammunition).



Related posts

UK allocates funding to assist Britons in the EU

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus and Israel agree to work closely to tackle coronavirus

Evie Andreou

Education ministry bans school trips abroad over Covid-19

George Psyllides

Teen hospitalised after falling from a height at school

Evie Andreou

Slightly more women in work in Cyprus than elsewhere in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Court order assets of Helector defendants to be seized

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign