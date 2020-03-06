March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New Caffè Nero at Strovolos Library

By Press Release012

Caffè Nero is about tradition, long-standing values and authentic coffee craft.

We make sure to apply these in everything we do with respect to our customers and the local culture.

Inspired by the tradition, the architecture and the natural beauty of this iconic building, Caffè Nero will create a beautiful café in the green yard of the Old Strovolos Municipality for you to share special moments with your friends and family.

A kids- friendly place, easily accessible with private parking.



Related posts

Leptos Group celebrates International Women’s Day March 8th 2020

Press Release

You run, we donate!

Press Release

Drop in optimism and reversal of sentiment according to PwC CEO survey

Press Release

1st Cyprus Workshop for the future of the Investment Programme by the Investment Migration Council

Press Release

Quality Group welcomes agreement on the development of Larnaca’s Port and Marina

Press Release

Reflect 2020, the most open(minded) festival of the year

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign