March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police find firecracker consignment in courier storeroom, arrest three

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

Three men were arrested on Friday in connection to the discovery of around 250 kilos of fireworks, flares and firecrackers the storeroom of a courier service.

Nine parcels with around 25 to 30 kilos each of the explosive materials were found early on Friday at the Nicosia courier service.

Three suspects were arrested following a sting operation, police confirmed. The items were delivered to the courier office, which was put under surveillance to catch the consignees.

The parcels include fireworks, firecracker and flares, which are illegal in Cyprus.

Investigations are taking place to determine whether the explosives were to be used for as part of the Easter tradition even though it is a banned practice, or whether the explosive material was to be used for other crimes.



