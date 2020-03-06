March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Reform of local authorities, highly unlikely

By CM Reader's View00
President Nicos Anastasiades and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris

There is one law that the government should have passed to make the municipalities more responsible and it is what happened in Italy many years ago.

This law stipulates that before paying the staff the municipalities had to pay their debts.

Presto they will either go bust or manage their finances much better. Does the minister of the Prezy have the guts to propose such a law and/or will parliament pass it.

No chance, so forget any major reform change in Cyprus!

Cop

Our View: Government municipal reform has turned into a farce



