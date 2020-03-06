March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Soldier being tested for coronavirus

By George Psyllides00

The health ministry said Friday a soldier from Greece was being tested for coronavirus after showing symptoms of respiratory infection.

According to the health ministry, the soldier had recently visited his family in Greece, and it was not ruled out that he may have come in contact with a non-confirmed coronavirus case.

He was placed in isolation on Friday after showing symptoms of respiratory infection.

A sample has been sent for testing to the Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing).

The health ministry said it would make announcement as soon as the results are ready.

 

 



