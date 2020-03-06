March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen hospitalised after falling from a height at school

By Evie Andreou00

A 16-year-old pupil from Paphos is in hospital with spine injuries after falling from a height of around two metres while in school.

His condition is not critical.

The accident occurred during physical education when he was trying to retrieve a ball which was hurled into a high area.

He was transferred to Paphos general hospital by ambulance where he was kept for further treatment.

 



