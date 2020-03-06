Time to reflect at new exhibition

A new body of work by George Gavriel is being presented at Diachroniki Gallery in Nicosia as of today, running until March 26.
In the artist’s painting exhibition titled Reflections, he presents his thoughts on art as the means for man’s creative expression characterised by a unique attribute with an appeal on our senses which activates both mind and feelings.
The creator himself imprints on his works his mental state, feelings, ideas, life experiences, nostalgia, reflections and vision. Even though George’s latest work deals with Cyprus through his usual optical angle and aesthetic criteria, its new touch transfers viewers to a dreamlike, fantastic world, where history continues, people engage in their daily routines, nature and monuments.
In his new works realistic elements merge with compositions with multiple surrealistic features and symbolisms, transferring its spectators to an unreal but still intimate and familiar world.
Over the years George Gavriel’s work has been characterised by the simplicity in the media he uses, and in the clarity and restricted movement of his figures.
His works have solid structure without any unnecessary chatter, décor or redundant features. “They take you directly into the essence of their theme through his high ability in drawing, composition, and use of colour. His own personal style renders his work uniquely recognisable,” say exhibition organisers.
“The feature which stands out most in his works and makes his art distinct and personal, revealing his great talent, is his highly developed sense for composing his elements in space with sensitivity and subtle balancing, creating a feeling of peace and tranquility. He never tries to impress with cheap shows of originality or useless experimentation.”
Through his simple and substantive approach, he achieves an in depth and esoteric rendering of each composition. He develops his own language of expression, adopting elements of modernism and postmodernism. His continuous self-doubt and questioning is the main cause for his constant improvement, as the curators say.
It seems that Reflections refers to not only what his paintings depict, but the artist’s own inner thoughts merged with society’s routine.
Paintings by George Gavriel. March 6-26. Diachroniki Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night 7.30pm. Daily 10am-8pm. Tel: 22-680145