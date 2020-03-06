March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UK allocates funding to assist Britons in the EU

By Jonathan Shkurko040

Charities and organisations that support British residents in Cyprus will receive state funding to provide practical support to people who may find it hard to complete all the paperwork required for residency applications in the wake of Brexit.

This includes pensioners, disabled people, those living in remote areas or who have mobility difficulties, and those who require help with language translation or interpretation.

The UK government has allocated £3m for the plan that will help expats not just in Cyprus, but also other EU countries with a high number of permanent British residents, such as Spain, France, Germany and Italy, that wish to continue living and working in their host country as now.

Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, UK nationals living in the EU at the end of the transition period can continue to live and work in their host country, provided they present the necessary paperwork to their respective migration departments.

The main charity tasked with assisting expats in the country is the “Cyprus International Financial Services Association”.

“These organisations are doing vital work to support UK Nationals in the EU and this funding will help secure their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement, so that they are given the security and stability they need,” said the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.



Related posts

Cyprus and Israel agree to work closely to tackle coronavirus

Evie Andreou

Murder attempt suspect held over for June 30 trial

George Psyllides

Education ministry bans school trips abroad over Covid-19

George Psyllides

Teen hospitalised after falling from a height at school

Evie Andreou

Slightly more women in work in Cyprus than elsewhere in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Court order assets of Helector defendants to be seized

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign