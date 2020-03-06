March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Video of Cyprus’ 2020 Eurovision entry released

By Gina Agapiou00
Sandro

The video of this year’s Cyprus Eurovision entry, ‘Running’ by Sandro, who will represent the island in the Netherlands in May was released on Friday.

Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation selected the 23-year-old Greek-German Sandro, or Alessandro H. Ruetten with his song ‘Running’ to represent Cyprus in the 2020 Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam.

The first semi-final of the contest will be held on May 12.

‘Running’ is a personal song for Sandro, referring to a journey of escape from depression.

The music has electro-pop influences infused with Sandro’s vocals.



