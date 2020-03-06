March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Women down tools for one hour to call for equality (video)

By Evie Andreou
Women line up in Nicosia (Christos Theodorides)

Thousands of women across Cyprus gathered outside their workplaces on Friday for a one-hour work stoppage calling for gender equality.

The work stoppage followed a call by the Einai I Ora (The Time Is Now) initiative created to promote women’s rights.

Women were urged to form human chains across the island for gender equality and to protest against domestic violence as part of the events organised ahead of Women’s Day on Sunday (March 8).

Responding to the call, women working in both the public and private sectors, stepped outside their office buildings, banks, shops and restaurants, some forming chains, others standing in groups.

The call to all women in Cyprus concerned abstention from their duties between 11am and 12pm, whether at their workplaces or homes, “to highlight their presence through their absence.”

Women in Limassol

Initially, some small groups were hesitant but after seeing others standing outside more would join in.

The move is aimed at claiming an end to violence, equality in decision-making centres, zero tolerance to sexism, discrimination and gender stereotypes, for laws and structures for protection and support, for securing our rights, for respect.

“I speak for all cleaning staff across Cyprus, we don’t want our pay scale to be fixed, but evolve like that of the administrative staff, to be able to get something when we retire,” said Soula Polykarpou who works for the civil service.

Another protester, who works in the private sector, said she was participating to claim better representation of women in decision-making centres.

 



