March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

You run, we donate!

By Press Release00

The 14th OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO presents another innovative action, in collaboration with Nexters, one of the top 10 mobile gaming companies in Europe.

The Nexters company announces the charity action of “You Run! We Donate”, offering € 1 for each runner, out of the thousands who will finish in the 14th OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, which will take place on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd March 2020. The total amount raised will be donated to the Limassol Social Grocery.

Nexters’ Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sunday Pafitis said that it is with great pleasure that Nexters has decided to support the 14th OPAP Limassol Marathon, one of the biggest sporting events on the island, that promote health and fitness. Our company added Μr Pafitis, within the framework of corporate social responsibility, has supported such efforts over time, which promote the ideals of sport as a way of life.

He also stressed that by reinforcing the Limassol Social Grocery, Nexters wants to send messages of unity, humanity and solidarity. The more athletes who finish, the more money will be donated for the needs of Limassol’s Social Grocery, he said! Finally, he wished this year’s Marathon to become a pole of attraction for even more sports fans and to contribute to the enhancement and expansion of this objective.

Nexters dominates the mobile gaming industry with more than 15 million users in 100 countries. Some of its most popular creations are the action game “Hero Wars”, strategy game “Throne Rush” and adventure game “Experiment Island”.



